Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient [Image 2 of 3]

    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Watch Manager (Blue Watch) Matt Thorpe, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Fire Officer, recently won the 2024 Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award. The award recognizes superior leadership and actions that have elevated the fire and emergency service profession. Thorpe is the first British recipient – and first who is not a fire chief – to win the legacy award. (Courtesy photo by Matt Thorpe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8349505
    VIRIN: 230912-F-XX000-2001
    Resolution: 3059x4588
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient
    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient
    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British &lsquo;Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award&rsquo; recipient

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Center for Public Safety Excellence
    RAF Mildenhall Fire & Emergency Services
    Commission on Professional Credentialing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT