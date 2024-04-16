YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Jordan Edgecombe, from Arlington, Washington, paints on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 03:50
|Photo ID:
|8349465
|VIRIN:
|240415-N-UF592-1010
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|550.84 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight deck preservation [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
