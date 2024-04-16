USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct flight deck preservation

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Jordan Edgecombe, from Arlington, Washington, paints on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

