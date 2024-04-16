Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), line up for food during a steel beach picnic on the pier while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 03:40
    Photo ID: 8349447
    VIRIN: 240412-N-EC000-1143
    Resolution: 2980x4172
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    grill
    food
    USS Ronald Reagan
    hamburger
    hotdog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT