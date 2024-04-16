YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), line up for food during a steel beach picnic on the pier while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 03:40
|Photo ID:
|8349447
|VIRIN:
|240412-N-EC000-1143
|Resolution:
|2980x4172
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
