USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct steel beach picnic

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), line up for food during a steel beach picnic on the pier while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

