    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The plant nursery created by Yuma Proving Ground's Environmental Sciences Division boasts scores of trees that are ready to plant now, and a few hundred more in various stages of nurturing to prepare them for the intense desert environment. “We’ve gotten native soil from YPG and potting soil that has a lot of the nutrients for the saplings to get larger,” said Joshua Lightner, natural resources specialist. “Larger plants with a more mature root have a much better chance of survival downrange.”

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 18:42
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
    stewardship
    Earth Day
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

