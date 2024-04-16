Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024

The plant nursery created by Yuma Proving Ground's Environmental Sciences Division boasts scores of trees that are ready to plant now, and a few hundred more in various stages of nurturing to prepare them for the intense desert environment. “We’ve gotten native soil from YPG and potting soil that has a lot of the nutrients for the saplings to get larger,” said Joshua Lightner, natural resources specialist. “Larger plants with a more mature root have a much better chance of survival downrange.”
