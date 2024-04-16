Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Wildlife Biologist Daniel Steward (rights) talks about native plant seed biology with students at the post's James D. Price Elementary School at an Earth Day activity on April 18, 2024. Germinated seeds from the project could one day be planted on the proving ground. “Anything we can get the kids to germinate out for us, we’d like to put in the ground somewhere, whether it is on the cantonment area or out on the range,” Steward said.

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Earth Day
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

