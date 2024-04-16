U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Wildlife Biologist Daniel Steward (rights) talks about native plant seed biology with students at the post's James D. Price Elementary School at an Earth Day activity on April 18, 2024. Germinated seeds from the project could one day be planted on the proving ground. “Anything we can get the kids to germinate out for us, we’d like to put in the ground somewhere, whether it is on the cantonment area or out on the range,” Steward said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 18:42 Photo ID: 8348905 VIRIN: 240418-D-GD561-1124 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.4 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.