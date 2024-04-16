Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2024

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Proving Ground's Environmental Sciences Division celebrated Earth Day by helping two groups of kindergarten through fifth-grade students at James D. Price Elementary School plant native seeds in individual plastic pots decorated with construction paper and crayons by each student. The next step for plants that successfully sprout will be re-potting them in the Environmental Science Division’s still-evolving plant nursery for possible future use on YPG's ranges.

