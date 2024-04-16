Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bay of Pigs Memorial 2024

    Bay of Pigs Memorial 2024

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama Air National Guard honor guard fires a three rifle volley during the memorial service at the grave of Thomas "Pate" Ray, in commemoration of the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Bigs, at the Forest Hill Ceremony Birmingham, Ala, April 18, 2024. The event honored the lives of four Alabama Air Guardsmen who lost their lives during the Bay of Pigs mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8348888
    VIRIN: 240418-A-AB787-6768
    Resolution: 4281x3648
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Bay of Pigs Memorial 2024, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

