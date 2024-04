The Alabama Air National Guard honor guard fires a three rifle volley during the memorial service at the grave of Thomas "Pate" Ray, in commemoration of the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Bigs, at the Forest Hill Ceremony Birmingham, Ala, April 18, 2024. The event honored the lives of four Alabama Air Guardsmen who lost their lives during the Bay of Pigs mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 Bay of Pigs Memorial 2024