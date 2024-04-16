Bay of Pigs Memorial 2024

A moment of silence during the memorial service at the grave of Thomas "Pate" Ray, in commemoration of the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Bigs, at the Forest Hill Ceremony Birmingham, Ala, April 18, 2024. The event honored the lives of four Alabama Air Guardsmen who lost their lives during the Bay of Pigs mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

