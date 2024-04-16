Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

240416-N-IJ966-1007 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Ninel Martinez, from Houston, moves supplies with a forklift in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

