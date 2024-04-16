240416-N-IJ966-1073 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2024) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Ezrah Bankhead, from Portland, Maine, fabricates parts in the machinery repair shop of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:17 Photo ID: 8348714 VIRIN: 240416-N-IJ966-1073 Resolution: 5363x3575 Size: 1.1 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nathaly Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.