Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Nathaly Cruz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240416-N-IJ966-1041 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2024) Sailors transfer stores into a storeroom aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:17
    Photo ID: 8348710
    VIRIN: 240416-N-IJ966-1041
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nathaly Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    US Navy
    CVN 72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT