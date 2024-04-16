240416-N-IJ966-1041 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2024) Sailors transfer stores into a storeroom aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 17:17
|Photo ID:
|8348710
|VIRIN:
|240416-N-IJ966-1041
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nathaly Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT