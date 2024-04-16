Air Force weather officers from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force stand together in solidarity at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 9 – 11. Shared weather data benefits the interoperable partners throughout the region by enhancing military readiness and response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8348085
|VIRIN:
|240411-F-EA289-1307
|Resolution:
|3628x2592
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks
