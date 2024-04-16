Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Air Force weather officers from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force stand together in solidarity at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 9 – 11. Shared weather data benefits the interoperable partners throughout the region by enhancing military readiness and response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)

