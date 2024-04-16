Air Force weather officers from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force stand together in solidarity at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 9 – 11. Shared weather data benefits the interoperable partners throughout the region by enhancing military readiness and response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)

Date Taken: 04.11.2024
Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks