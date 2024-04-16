Col. Patrick C. Williams, Headquarters Air Force A3W Director of Weather, left, and Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Hiroko Konno, Air Weather Group Director of Weather, sign a Terms of Reference agreement, solidifying interoperable weather relationships between both Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 11, 2024. The TOR agreement showcases the collaboration of multidomain weather forecasting between partner nations while directly impacting the National Security Strategy objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8348082 VIRIN: 240411-F-EA289-1041 Resolution: 3974x2374 Size: 2.14 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.