Col. Patrick C. Williams, Headquarters Air Force A3W Director of Weather, left, and Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Hiroko Konno, Air Weather Group Director of Weather, sign a Terms of Reference agreement, solidifying interoperable weather relationships between both Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 11, 2024. The TOR agreement showcases the collaboration of multidomain weather forecasting between partner nations while directly impacting the National Security Strategy objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8348082
|VIRIN:
|240411-F-EA289-1041
|Resolution:
|3974x2374
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT