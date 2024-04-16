Col. Patrick C. Williams, Headquarters Air Force A3W Director of Weather, left, and Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Hiroko Konno, Air Weather Group Director of Weather, display their newly signed Terms of Reference agreements, solidifying interoperable weather relationships between both Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 11, 2024. The TOR agreement was the culmination of a 3-day Weather Talks conference between the U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea, and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8348084 VIRIN: 240411-F-EA289-1135 Resolution: 3203x2288 Size: 2.93 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.