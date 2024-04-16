Col. Patrick C. Williams, Headquarters Air Force A3W Director of Weather, left, and Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Hiroko Konno, Air Weather Group Director of Weather, display their newly signed Terms of Reference agreements, solidifying interoperable weather relationships between both Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 11, 2024. The TOR agreement was the culmination of a 3-day Weather Talks conference between the U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea, and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)
Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks
