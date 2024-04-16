Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Col. Patrick C. Williams, Headquarters Air Force A3W Director of Weather, left, and Japan Air Self Defense Force Col. Hiroko Konno, Air Weather Group Director of Weather, display their newly signed Terms of Reference agreements, solidifying interoperable weather relationships between both Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 11, 2024. The TOR agreement was the culmination of a 3-day Weather Talks conference between the U.S., Japan, Republic of Korea, and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8348084
    VIRIN: 240411-F-EA289-1135
    Resolution: 3203x2288
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks
    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks
    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Air Forces weather branch hosts multilateral weather talks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT