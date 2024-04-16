Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF Slife meets British ACM Knighton [Image 2 of 6]

    VCSAF Slife meets British ACM Knighton

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, left, chief of the air staff for the British Royal Air Force, speaks with Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 16, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

