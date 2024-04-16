VCSAF Slife meets British ACM Knighton

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife, left, greets Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, chief of the air staff for the British Royal Air Force, before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 16, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|04.16.2024
|04.18.2024 09:11
|8347506
|240416-F-LE393-1007
|5696x3790
|4.01 MB
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|3
|0
