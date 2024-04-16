CAMP CASEY, South Korea -- U.S. Army Cpt. Donald Salmon, assigned to the 65th Medical Brigade, Eighth Army, low crawls under direct fire during the warrior skills portion of Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 16. The purpose of EFMB is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8347147
|VIRIN:
|240416-A-XV597-1161
|Resolution:
|5867x3911
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMB Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
