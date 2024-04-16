Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMB Training [Image 1 of 6]

    EFMB Training

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly 

    8th Army

    CAMP CASEY, South Korea -- U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Curtis Rogers, left, assigned to 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Eighth Army, performs first aid to restore breathing during Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 16. The purpose of EFMB is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Eighth Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    Fight Tonight

