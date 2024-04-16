EFMB Training

CAMP CASEY, South Korea -- U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Curtis Rogers, left, assigned to 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Eighth Army, performs first aid to restore breathing during Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 16. The purpose of EFMB is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

