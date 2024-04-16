CAMP CASEY, South Korea -- U.S. Army Cpt. Jason Liao, assigned to the 65th Medical Brigade, Eighth Army, moves under direct fire during the warrior skills portion of Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training, April 16. The purpose of EFMB is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

