    EFMB Training [Image 2 of 6]

    EFMB Training

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly 

    8th Army

    CAMP CASEY, South Korea -- U.S. Army Cpt. Jason Liao, assigned to the 65th Medical Brigade, Eighth Army, moves under direct fire during the warrior skills portion of Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) training, April 16. The purpose of EFMB is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMB Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Eighth Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    Fight Tonight

