Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Eighth Army and 3rd Cavalry Regiment, determine their pace count during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 9. The purpose of the E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8347099
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-XV597-1042
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT