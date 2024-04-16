Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B Training [Image 4 of 6]

    E3B Training

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly 

    8th Army

    Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Eighth Army and 3rd Cavalry Regiment, determine their pace count during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 9. The purpose of the E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:52
    Photo ID: 8347099
    VIRIN: 240409-A-XV597-1042
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexander Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E3B Training
    E3B Training
    E3B Training
    E3B Training
    E3B Training
    E3B Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Expert Infantryman Badge
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Eighth Army
    Expert Soldier Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT