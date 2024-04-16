E3B Training

Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Bishop, assigned to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, moves under direct fire during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 9. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

