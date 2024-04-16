E3B Training

Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Cpt. Kyle Kobe, assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 4th Squadron, aims the M18A1 Claymore during the weapons lane of the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 8. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. This event is the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while steering commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelly)

