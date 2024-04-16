Seabee proof of concept

240409-N-VH871-1006 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Apr. 11, 2024) – Chief Steelworker Moises Vargas, left, and Builder 2nd Class Kyra Griffin, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, pour concrete during a Seabee Technical Trainer onboard Naval Base Ventura County Apr. 11. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
