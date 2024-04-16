240409-N-VH871-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Apr. 11, 2024) – Construction Mechanic Third Class Dominic Pakpourtabrizi, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates a concrete placement machine onboard Naval Base Ventura County Apr. 11. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 Photo ID: 8346155 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US This work, Seabee proof of concept [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Austin Ingram