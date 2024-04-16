Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee proof of concept [Image 4 of 6]

    Seabee proof of concept

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Commander Task Force 75

    240409-N-VH871-1004 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Apr. 11, 2024) – Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, participate in a Seabee Technical Trainer onboard Naval Base Ventura County Apr. 11. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 16:32
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabee proof of concept [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

