    British team takes Engineer School’s inaugural Regimental Best Mapper Competition title [Image 2 of 3]

    British team takes Engineer School’s inaugural Regimental Best Mapper Competition title

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Spcs. Isaiah Graves and Jesse Wagner, with the 555th Engineer Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provide a terrain analysis briefing to Army Engineer senior leaders April 13 in Brown Hall during the U.S. Army Engineer School’s inaugural Regimental Best Mapper Competition, which took place April 12 to 15 at locations across the installation

