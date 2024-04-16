Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 08:47 Photo ID: 8344977 VIRIN: 240413-A-SZ333-3726 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.35 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, British team takes Engineer School’s inaugural Regimental Best Mapper Competition title [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.