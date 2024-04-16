British Lance Cpl. Jonathan Ward (right) and Sapper George Gibbons, from Royal Air Force Station Wyton, map a safe convoy route under time constraints April 13 in Brown Hall during the U.S. Army Engineer School’s inaugural Regimental Best Mapper Competition, which took place April 12 to 15 at locations across the installation. Ward and Gibbons, the overall winners, were one of two British teams taking part in the competition.

Date Posted: 04.17.2024
Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
British team takes Engineer School's inaugural Regimental Best Mapper Competition title [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Hill