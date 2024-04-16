Large section of Francis Scott Key Bridge removed from Patapsco River

Salvors for the Key Bridge Unified Command remove section 1-B of the Key bridge on the Patapsco River, April 16, 2024. The approximate 300-ton portion makes up a large portion of the wreckage blocking the Fort McHenry channel. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 08:54 Photo ID: 8344970 VIRIN: 240416-G-KT616-1031 Resolution: 7123x4754 Size: 3.49 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN