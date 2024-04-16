Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large section of Francis Scott Key Bridge removed from Patapsco River [Image 1 of 9]

    Large section of Francis Scott Key Bridge removed from Patapsco River

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Salvors for the Key Bridge Unified Command remove section 1-B of the Key bridge on the Patapsco River, April 16, 2024. The approximate 300-ton portion makes up a large portion of the wreckage blocking the Fort McHenry channel. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024
