Large section of Francis Scott Key Bridge removed from Patapsco River [Image 2 of 9]
Salvors for the Key Bridge Unified Command remove section 1-B of the Key bridge on the Patapsco River, April 16, 2024. The approximate 300-ton portion makes up a large portion of the wreckage blocking the Fort McHenry channel. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8344968
|VIRIN:
|240416-G-KT616-1030
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Large section of Francis Scott Key Bridge removed from Patapsco River
LEAVE A COMMENT