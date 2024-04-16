Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, gives a speech during the Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2024. The MPOY ceremony is an annual event where squadrons under the 52nd MXG celebrate individual and team achievements that happened throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 03:27
    Photo ID: 8344793
    VIRIN: 240412-F-BK945-1188
    Resolution: 7695x5130
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony
    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony
    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony
    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    ammo
    maintenance
    ndi
    mpoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT