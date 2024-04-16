U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, gives a speech during the Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2024. The MPOY ceremony is an annual event where squadrons under the 52nd MXG celebrate individual and team achievements that happened throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 03:27
|Photo ID:
|8344793
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-BK945-1188
|Resolution:
|7695x5130
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
