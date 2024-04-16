Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Group pose for a photo with Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, after receiving medallions for being nominated as Maintenance Professional of the Year at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2024. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 03:27
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
