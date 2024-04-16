U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Group pose for a photo with Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, after receiving medallions for being nominated as Maintenance Professional of the Year at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2024. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 03:27 Photo ID: 8344789 VIRIN: 240412-F-BK945-1003 Resolution: 7495x4997 Size: 4.54 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.