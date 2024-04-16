Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Group pose for a photo with Col. Jason Purdy, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, after receiving medallions for being nominated as Maintenance Professional of the Year at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2024. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|04.12.2024
|04.17.2024 03:27
|8344789
|240412-F-BK945-1003
|7495x4997
|4.54 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|3
|0
