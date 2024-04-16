U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew, Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration at Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, gives a speech during the Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 12, 2024. Leaders recognized 39 Airmen at this year’s ceremony who exemplified leadership, excellence, training expertise and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 03:27 Photo ID: 8344791 VIRIN: 240412-F-BK945-1059 Resolution: 7899x5266 Size: 3.29 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Professional of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.