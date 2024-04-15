Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures [Image 5 of 11]

    Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Red Arrow Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Battalion and 1-105th Cavalry Squadron were visited by a team of civilian researchers and Wisconsin National Guard surgeons on April 9, 2024, during their training at Fort McCoy, Wis., to discuss a study being planned to measure blast exposure and evaluate associated effects among Soldiers during routine training. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    This work, Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS

    Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures

