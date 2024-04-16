Red Arrow Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Battalion and 1-105th Cavalry Squadron were visited by a team of civilian researchers and Wisconsin National Guard surgeons on April 9, 2024, during their training at Fort McCoy, Wis., to discuss a study being planned to measure blast exposure and evaluate associated effects among Soldiers during routine training. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 23:05 Photo ID: 8344466 VIRIN: 240411-Z-OK054-1026 Resolution: 5936x3961 Size: 20.34 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.