Red Arrow Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Battalion and 1-105th Cavalry Squadron were visited by a team of civilian researchers and Wisconsin National Guard surgeons on April 9, 2024, during their training at Fort McCoy, Wis., to discuss a study being planned to measure blast exposure and evaluate associated effects among Soldiers during routine training. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)
This work, Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Researchers and Guard Physicians Set Their Sights on Mitigating the Impact of Blast Exposures
