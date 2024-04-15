AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL

Air Force ROTC Detachment 550 cadets look out the window during an incentive flight aboard a KC-46A Pegasus while visiting Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 12, 2024. Base visits give cadets the opportunity to learn about daily base operations and gain a better understanding of life in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)
