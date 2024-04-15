Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL [Image 4 of 7]

    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    An Air Force ROTC Detachment 550 cadet learns about air refueling during an incentive flight aboard a KC-46A Pegasus during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 12, 2024. Base visits give cadets the opportunity to learn about daily base operations and gain a better understanding of life in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8343503
    VIRIN: 240412-F-YS647-1265
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL
    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL
    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL
    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL
    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL
    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL
    AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    AFROTC
    KC-46A
    305 AMW
    RPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT