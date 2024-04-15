AFROTC Det 550 visits JB MDL

U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Hanson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander, welcomes Air Force ROTC Detachment 550 cadets from her alma mater, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, aboard a KC-46A Pegasus incentive flight during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 12, 2024. Base visits give cadets the opportunity to learn about daily base operations and gain a better understanding of life in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

