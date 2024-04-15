Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants watch Honduran Special Forces demonstration [Image 13 of 17]

    Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants watch Honduran Special Forces demonstration

    LA VENTA, HONDURAS

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants from the U.S. present
    certificates to members of Honduras Special Forces during a culminating ceremony in La Venta, Honduras, April 11, 2024. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 11:56
    Location: LA VENTA, HN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants watch Honduran Special Forces demonstration [Image 17 of 17], by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    7th Special Forces Group
    CENTAMGUARDIAN24
    CENTAM Guardian 24

