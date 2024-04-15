Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants from the U.S. present
certificates to members of Honduras Special Forces during a culminating ceremony in La Venta, Honduras, April 11, 2024. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8343106
|VIRIN:
|240411-A-BD526-1121
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|815.52 KB
|Location:
|LA VENTA, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants watch Honduran Special Forces demonstration [Image 17 of 17], by Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
