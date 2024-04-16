Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants watch Honduran Special Forces demonstration

Exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one participants from the U.S. present

certificates to members of Honduras Special Forces during a culminating ceremony in La Venta, Honduras, April 11, 2024. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

