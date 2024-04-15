U.S. Southern Command and Global Aid Consultants donate equipment to Honduran school during CENTAM GUARDIAN 24

A teacher speaks during a ceremony commemorating a donation of school equipment in La Venta, Honduras, April 11, 2024. U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and 410th Civil Affairs Battalion facilitated and integrated Global Aid Consultants to donate new desks, chairs and equipment to the school as part of exercise CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 phase one. CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

