FLOTUS visits Puerto Rico

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a group photo on the 156th Wing airfield during U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2024. During her visit, Dr. Biden met with children, parents and military members as part of her White House initiative Joining Forces, a program that supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

