    FLOTUS visits Puerto Rico [Image 4 of 6]

    FLOTUS visits Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, awaits on the airfield during U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2024. During her visit, Dr. Biden met with children, parents and military members as part of her White House initiative Joining Forces, a program that supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

