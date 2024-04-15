FLOTUS visits Puerto Rico

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, greets U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the 156th Wing airfield, Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2024. During her visit, Dr. Biden met with children, parents and military members as part of her White House initiative Joining Forces, a program that supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

