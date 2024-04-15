Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 5, 2024) – Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), arrives aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), April 5. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provision submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:14
    Photo ID: 8342112
    VIRIN: 240405-N-YQ428-2009
    Resolution: 2965x1668
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT