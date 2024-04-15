Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 5, 2024) – Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), arrives aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), April 5. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provision submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)
