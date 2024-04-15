APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 5, 2024) – Capt. Michael Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), pose for a photo aboard Frank Cable, April 5. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provision submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:14 Photo ID: 8342108 VIRIN: 240405-N-YQ428-2002 Resolution: 3084x2203 Size: 1.79 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group Seven (CSG 7), Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.