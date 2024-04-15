Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24

    PHILIPPINES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Mid-Range Capability (MRC) Launcher from Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force arrives as part of the capability’s first deployment into theater on Northern Luzon, Philippines, April 7, 2024. The MRC deployment aims to enhance Philippine maritime defense capabilities, while bolstering interoperability and readiness within the U.S.-Philippine Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ryan DeBooy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8342085
    VIRIN: 240407-A-NH731-4475
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Ryan DeBooy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24
    US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24
    US Army’s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army&rsquo;s Mid-Range Capability makes its first deployment in the Philippines for Salaknib 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT